The crash happened on I-91 around 10 pm on Saturday

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A New York man was killed in a crash on Interstate 91 southbound Saturday evening.

According to police reports, Petrit Marku, 51, of Bronx, New York, died when his Ford F-350 struck a semi trailer truck which sent both vehicles down the embankment on either side of the highway.

Police said the tractor-trailer was traveling on Interstate 91 southbound, south of the exit 21 on ramp, in the center lane. The Ford was traveling next to the semi in the right lane.

For an unknown reason Marku lost control of his truck and veered into the center lane, and hit the right side of the tractor-trailer. The Ford then veered into the right lane, and went down a grassy embankment.

As a result of the impact the tractor-trailer veered into the left lane, crossed into the left shoulder, and went down a grassy embankment. The driver was not injured.

Marku, according to state police, was transported to Middlesex Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Any witness to the collision is asked to contact Tpr Michael Dean #416, at Troop H, at 860-534-1098 or through email at michael.dean@ct.gov. Furthermore, if you have a vehicle equipped with a dashcam, and you were driving in the area at the time of the collision, you are also asked to contact Tpr Dean.

