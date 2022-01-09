1 person dead after fire breaks out at Middletown home: Officials

The fire broke out early Thursday morning near Wesleyan University. When fire crews searched the home they found the man inside.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — One person is dead after a fire broke out in Middletown early Thursday morning, fire officials said.

The fire started at a residence on Pine Street by Wesleyan University. Fire officials said this was a private home.

A call for the fire came in around 4:30 a.m., and when fire crews arrived, they found heavy flames on the first floor extending into the second floor. Crews were also told two people were trapped inside.

Crews declared a second alarm on the blaze and Meriden fire crews were also called to the scene to assist Middletown firefighters.

When fire crews initially searched the home, they found a man inside. He was later pronounced dead. The man has not been identified at this time.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries.

The home was declared uninhabitable by officials.

Red Cross is relocating four adults and one dog. The fire is currently under investigation by the fire marshal's office.

