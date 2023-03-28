Middletown High School's robotics team prepares for World Championships

The team will compete in the World Championships in Texas in April, practicing to compete against the best in the world.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The Middletown Robotics Club is heading to the World Championships in Texas to compete on the world stage!

Students build their own robots and compete them in challenges with the hopes of winning the big title.

This year, the competition is a frisbee golf game like never seen before.

"There’s a lot of teamwork and strategy that goes on, they need to score discs and high goals, low goals, rollers, they need to cover tiles, there’s a lot of games within the games so it’s exciting," said parent advisor Rob Newman.

The Middletown Blue Dragons are heading to the World Robotics Championships next month, building robots from scratch to compete them in challenges against the best teams across the globe.

"We made a lot of friends last year at world's and we’re really looking forward to meeting new teams and getting new design ideas," said senior student Shrikar Seshadri.

The goal is to land discs in the net, shoot lines across the field and score more points than their opponents to keep moving on to the next rounds.

"It's a dream come true! We put a lot of effort into preparing our robotics, schematics, building and coding," said Seshadri.

The team has been working around the clock to prepare their designs and make them come to life while learning engineering skills and making life long friends along the way.

"Being with the team and working together and going to competitions, it’s a really great experience," said Madison Seal, a senior student.

The team is hopeful they'll bring home the World Champion title, but for the students, having the skills to compete on the world's biggest stage is already a big win.

"I think it’s something that will take them very far in this world," said Newman.

The Blue Dragons are also raising money to help them get to the World Championships in Texas next month. Donations are being accepted.

