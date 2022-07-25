x
Middletown

4 arrested in Main Street operation by Middletown police

Police underwent a two-month investigation into criminal activity happening on Main Street. Officials said the investigation is still ongoing.
Credit: FOX61

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — After a two-month investigation into criminal activity on Middletown's Main Street, four people are now in custody and facing several charges.

Police said during June and July, investigators conducted undercover quality of life and narcotics operations in the Main Street area of downtown. 

Investigators arrested 46-year-old Kassem Harris, 50-year-old Edward Baptista, and 26-year-old Kenneth Hoffler, all from Middletown, as well as, 36-year-old Michael Rosado of New Britain.

According to officials, the arrest led to the seizure of crack cocaine, powder cocaine, fentanyl, and a large amount of money. 

All face numerous charges including possession of controlled substances with intent to sell, interfering with an officer, sale of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with evidence. 

Officials said investigations and operations into the Main Street quality of life issues remain ongoing. 

