4 arrested in Main Street operation by Middletown police

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — After a two-month investigation into criminal activity on Middletown's Main Street, four people are now in custody and facing several charges.
Police said during June and July, investigators conducted undercover quality of life and narcotics operations in the Main Street area of downtown.
Investigators arrested 46-year-old Kassem Harris, 50-year-old Edward Baptista, and 26-year-old Kenneth Hoffler, all from Middletown, as well as, 36-year-old Michael Rosado of New Britain.
According to officials, the arrest led to the seizure of crack cocaine, powder cocaine, fentanyl, and a large amount of money.
All face numerous charges including possession of controlled substances with intent to sell, interfering with an officer, sale of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with evidence.
Officials said investigations and operations into the Main Street quality of life issues remain ongoing.
Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.
Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.