Middletown police officers praised for impromptu basketball game with community

Four police officers joined a group for a game of basketball at the MacDonough Park Elementary School basketball court.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Middletown police officers on patrol are being praised for their positive interactions with the city's community members in a friendly round of basketball Monday evening.

"I absolutely love this!" Crystal Serrano told FOX61; she got the game and interactions on camera as her son played basketball along with the officers and friends at MacDonough Park Elementary School.

In the video, the teams go back and forth on the court with smiles on their faces. Serrano's son eventually makes a basket.

Officers Matt Bloom, Kyle Pixley, Matt Nettis, and Andy Brooks were on patrol when the game started up, the police department said. The officers in the police department are encouraged to interact with the community to bring opportunities for "positive influence" to the city's youth, according to the police.

"It comes as no shock to me," said Brian Hubbs from Middletown police. "The Chief encourages our staff to do things like this on a regular basis as call volume allows."

"It appears these officers took the initiative to do just that. VERY PROUD of them," said Erik Costa, police chief of the Middletown Police Department.

The Middletown Police Department will be one of dozens of Connecticut police agencies that will be partaking in National Night Out (NNO) on Tuesday evening. NNO encourages positive interactions between the police department and the residents of the community it serves. Middletown's NNO will take place in front of the police station on Main St. from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

