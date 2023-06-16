Middletown homes and car smeared with human feces, food as police search for suspects

Several homes with Pride flags in different neighborhoods were targeted in recent days.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Middletown police asked for the public's help after several cars were vandalized in different neighborhoods.

Detectives are still working to find out if certain homes were targeted because of the Pride flags being hung outside.

A homeowner on Prospect Street had his cars vandalized twice and has since installed a camera in his driveway.

"It’s frustrating to see, right? We don’t want to have this kind of attitude," said Jacob Horn of Middletown.

Horn and his wife lived at their home for two years and crime was never an issue until recently when they woke up Tuesday morning.

"Someone came and they smeared like pudding and the most bizarre – like a box of macaroni and cheese they poured into the front window and coffee and they smeared it over both cars that night," added Horn.

In fact, this was the second time an incident like this happened to them. Back in March, human feces was smeared into the door handle of his wife's car. Now, they cannot help but wonder if it is because of the Pride flag.

Middletown police are on the hunt for the suspect.

"This is a personal home, personal vehicles and it’s just disgusting," said Capt. Brian Hubbs of the Middletown Police Department.

Also targeted on Tuesday morning was a home on Liberty Street. Human feces was also smeared on their car. The next day on Wednesday was another incident, but the suspect also used the feces to write a racial slur on the back window.

On Thursday, two more incidents happened on High and Liberty Streets. This time, feces was smeared on a front porch window.

"I would obviously be concerned about damage to personal property. We have no indication that there’s violence associated with this," added Capt. Hubbs.

Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim said for a community that is so supportive of people who identify as LGBTQ+, this left him speechless.

"It’s an individual who probably is very troubled and hopefully gets help on one hand or just someone who is trying to get attention," said Mayor Florsheim.

Police said these incidents all took place during the late night or overnight hours. If you witnessed anything, the police urge you to reach out immediately.

Carmen Chau is an anchor and reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at cchau@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.