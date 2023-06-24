Shootings in 2 Middletown neighborhoods might be connected: Police

No one was injured in any of these shootings, according to police.

Police in Middletown are investigating two recent shootings that may be connected to each other.

Police were called to the 140 block of Woodbury Circle around 8:40 p.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting. The investigation revealed that "the intended target" was walking on the sidewalk with a 2-year-old family member when a vehicle approached them. Someone from the vehicle fired several shots at the victim before the vehicle drove off, according to police. No one was shot and no injuries were reported, police said.

On Friday afternoon around 3:25 p.m., police responded to a shooting on Inverness Lane, within the Highlands Crescent area.

The investigation revealed that a vehicle approached a home and shot several rounds into the front of the home. No one was struck by gunfire and no injuries were reported, police said.

Police believe these two shootings are related. The Middletown Police Major Investigations Unit is investigating the shootings.

Anyone with information on any of these shootings is asked to call Detective Magnano (860-638-4149), Detective Spedding (860-638-4153), or the Major Investigations Unit (860-638-4140).

