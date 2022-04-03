Middletown superintendent resigns, school district says

His resignation came days after he posted on social media about a hate letter that was sent to his home.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The superintendent of Middletown Public Schools has submitted his resignation, according to the school district.

Dr. Michael Conner's resignation came days after he posted on social media about a hate letter that was sent to his home.

Middletown police started an investigation into the origin and intent of the mail.

Dr. Conner was placed on paid administrative leave in October 2021 while an investigation looked into alleged improper conduct by Middletown school administrators.

Middletown Public Schools sent a statement to FOX61 on Friday, saying:

"Dr. Conner has provided his notice of resignation as Superintendent of Middletown Public Schools to Chairperson Deborah Cain. On behalf of the Board, Chair Cain accepted Dr. Conner’s resignation, effective immediately. The Board wishes Dr. Conner well in his future endeavors."

