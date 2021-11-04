Woman in Middletown shot in the leg, back after car pulls up next to her: police

The victim said a car pulled beside her and fired three rounds into her car, striking her.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A woman was shot in the arm and leg after a car pulled up beside her while she was driving and fired three rounds into her car, police said.

Police said they received a call at 7:09 p.m. reporting that a woman had been shot in the area of 53 Washington Street.

When they arrived, officers found the woman in her early 20s had been shot in the leg and back. She was taken to Hartford Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

Police said the victim was traveling west on Washington Street when a dark-colored sedan pulled up alongside her vehicle. The front seat passenger of the suspect vehicle reached out the window and fired approximately three rounds into her vehicle. The car then took off at a high rate of speed.

The victim could not identify the vehicle or the shooter, police said. The passenger in the vehicle flagged down a Hunter’s Ambulance that was nearby and she was treated immediately.

This incident remains an active investigation.

If anyone has information related to the case, please contact Detective Daniel Spedding of the Middletown Police Major Investigations Unit at 860-638-4153.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

