Middletown cemetary wall, sign vandalized, say police

Police said the incident likely happened overnight with the words "Land Back" spray painted on a brownstone wall and sign outside of Indian Hill Cemetary.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Crews are cleaning up "several hundred dollars" worth of damage after a vandal spray-painted a sign and statue at Indian Hill Cemetary in Middletown, police said.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday. Police said they received a call reporting seeing the brownstone wall and sign over the cemetery spraypainted. When police arrived, they found that the words "Land Back" had been spray-painted in pink along with the anarchy symbol, according to officials.

The same suspect(s) also painted expletives about Christopher Columbus on the brownstone all beneath the sign, police said. Police also believe the suspects spray painted expletives about the police on another smaller segment of the brownstone wall that was not visible to the public.

Investigators believe the vandalism happened during the overnight hours and they are still checking the area for witnesses and/or video of the crime.

Police said they suspect the clean-up will cost "several hundred dollars".

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Jason Tetrault at the Middletown Police Department (860-638-4000).

