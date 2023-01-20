‘Numerous’ arrests made after fight broke out at Middletown high school basketball game

The fight broke out Tuesday night at the end of the varsity boys basketball game between Middletown High School and Hartford’s Weaver High School.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Multiple people have been arrested in connection with a brawl that broke out at a Middletown high school basketball earlier this week.

School officials said that “numerous arrests” have been made after camera footage from the game was reviewed and interviews were conducted. They said the school district and the police department worked together to ensure that those who were involved in the fight were properly identified.

The people arrested have not been identified nor their charges have been announced.

“The safety and security of our students, staff, and families is of the utmost importance. What occurred after Tuesday’s game was highly disappointing. This is behavior that we will never accept from our students nor from adults while on school grounds,” Middletown Superintendent of Schools Dr. Vazquez Matos said in a statement. “The District will continue to work with our community to ensure that all district-sponsored events are family-friendly gatherings. I’m grateful for our partnership with the Middletown Police Department which will help us ensure we create environments that are safe and nurturing for all.”

The fight broke out Tuesday night at the end of the varsity boys' basketball game between Middletown High School and Hartford’s Weaver High School. At least one person received minor injuries.

Videos that have circulated on social media show a person stumbling to the court after being hit by several people surrounding that person as they continue to punch and kick. The brawl involved both students and adult spectators.

It’s not clear exactly what led up to the incident, but the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference told FOX61 it appears the event was staffed adequately with both security and police.

Out of an abundance of caution, all athletics events at Middletown were suspended on Wednesday.

