'Q’s light will never go out' | Hundreds remember State Rep. Quentin Williams at Middletown vigil

"Everything he did was because of his heart," said Rev. Robyn Anderson, of Cross Street A.M.E Zion Church.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The joy Quentin Williams brought to so many people’s lives was evident through the sea of people from all different backgrounds who gathered to remember him Friday evening.

A vigil was held in his memory on the Middletown town green.

Among the hundreds of people who attended, were Williams' close childhood friends he grew up with in Middletown.

"As we grew up from boys to teenagers to young men to men, he always asked a question in all of our interactions with people. He would ask them, what can I do to help?" said his friend P.J.

The crowd also included teachers from the school district he graduated from, but continued to volunteer his time to.

"He would come into the classroom, he would do anything we needed him to do, he was a regular at MacDonough School," said Joanne Jukins, a teacher there.

Members of the fraternity he was a part of also attended, as well as members of the community he loved and served as a state representative and many of his colleagues at the state capitol.

"He did everything in a positive mood, he was always smiling. He always looked for the good in every issue even though it was difficult," said State Representative Hilda Santiago.

Hundreds of people have filled the Middletown town green for a vigil in memory of State Rep. Quentin Williams @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/lrcA4VoJJq — Gaby Molina (@M_GabrielaMo) January 7, 2023

Though more difficult days are ahead as the many different communities he touched continue to grieve, those who knew him said there are parts of him they’ll always carry. Like a certain charm, he had.

"He was so brilliant but he’d be talking to you about a policy and he’d be wearing a yellow shirt with a green tie and it was very tight," said House Speaker Matt Ritter.

As well as Williams' dedication to serving and helping others.

"Q’s light has not gone out, Q’s light will never go out," said Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim.

Since Williams touched so many lives a website has been created for people to share their memories of him.

Gaby Molina is a reporter and anchor at FOX61 News. She can be reached at mmolina@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.