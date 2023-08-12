Shooting involving police officer under investigation in Middletown

This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public, according to Middletown police.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Middletown police are investigating a shooting involving a police officer near the downtown area on Saturday morning.

The shooting took place in the 100 block of Liberty St. on Saturday. People are asked to avoid the area.

Connecticut State Police and the Inspector General's Office are also investigating.

This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public, according to Middletown police.

Who was shot and the extent of the injuries are not known at this time.

Additional details were not immediately made available; Middletown police plan to provide more information on the shooting later Saturday.

This is a developing story.

