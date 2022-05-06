Silver alert issued for missing baby and mother in Middletown

The baby is three weeks old.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Middletown Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing baby and his mother.

The baby, Zion Gonzalez, is three weeks old and is White/Hispanic.

The mother who is missing is Brigette Wood, age 32. She is White/Hispanic and approximately 5'2".

Middletown police are asking you to contact them at 860-347-6941 if you have any information regarding their whereabouts.

This story is still developing.

