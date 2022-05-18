Connecticut families using social media to find baby formula

President Joe Biden invoked the Defense Production Act Wednesday to increase the production of infant formula.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Many Connecticut mothers are turning to Facebook to help locate baby formula as the country faces a shortage of the product.

On Wednesday, the president invoked the Defense Production Act to speed up the production of the limited item due, in part, to recalls.

Angela Shaw, Middletown, posted in a local Facebook group extra, an unneeded baby formula she had. She could help three families with the supply and they were all claimed within a day.

This exchange is too powerful not to share. Parents helping parents. A Middletown mom has been giving out extra formula for free. "Our babies need to eat," she says. Tonight on the @FOX61News, how parents are stepping up during the formula shortage🍼 pic.twitter.com/T9G4new7KC — Tony Black (@tonyblacknews) May 18, 2022

"It’s just a really sad situation that we’re enduring with this right now," she said. "I just felt like it was the best thing to do to feed another baby."

Shaw said everyone has been looking across the state to find baby formula. Her one-month-old son uses a specific kind of formula, as many babies do, and it concerns Shaw about the limited supply.

"I was thinking to myself I’m not going to throw this away. There’s a baby out there that’s going to need this milk," she said. "It makes me feel good that we were able to help somebody today."

State lawmakers met Tuesday to answer questions families had about the shortage.

Connecticut community Facebook groups across the state have been filled with extra supplies and where products have been seen on store shelves. One group in South Windsor posted formula at a local Costco and a post in a Portland group shared a Walmart had the product.

Tiffany Sanchez says it's scary formula is so hard to come by.

"It’s really nice to see that because, in times like we’re living today, that’s what we need to do. We need to stick together as moms," the Middletown mom said. "Every day I kind of see on social media people saying that they’re scared because they can’t find their baby's special formula."

Sanchez says seeing moms and dads post about supplies shows community sticks together. She says it's heartwarming to see.

Shaw, declining money from those she gives formula to, says it's all about the babies.

"Social media is such an amazing tool because I was able to get my message out there and help some families tonight which is great," she said.

Stores shelves are bare in the formula sections. FOX61 went into multiple stores with few selections, some with purchasing limits, and even products that had to be unlocked by a staff member.

The moms encourage others to continue checking local community groups as well as drug stores.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

