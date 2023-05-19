Middletown students pelted with 'Orbeez' after getting off school bus: Police

While one child had minor redness near their eye, no injuries were reported, police said.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Middletown police are looking for the suspects responsible for allegedly driving up to two kids walking home from the school bus and pelting them with "Orbeez" balls earlier this week.

Police were called to Grand Street just after 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, where police learn that two Middletown students, an 11-year-old and a 12-year-old, were getting off the school bus just an hour before. As the students were walking home, a vehicle pulled up to them, rolled down the window and a passenger shot out Orbeez from what was described as a "Nerf gun".

The kids ended up running away from the car; one child was struck in the face during the incident, police said.

While one child had minor redness near their eye, no injuries were reported, police said.

Police are now looking for the suspect vehicle, described by the kids as a tan Chrysler sedan.

This incident appears to have happened at random and there is no immediate threat to the public, according to police.

This incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact Middletown Police Officer Ceccolini at 860-638-4000.

