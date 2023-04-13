Summer-like temperatures make for a perfect carnival day

The Coleman Brothers Carnival is known by Middletown locals as "The Rainmaker" but you wouldn't know it based on Thursday's weather.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — When the Coleman Brothers Carnival comes to Middletown, it has a bit of a reputation.

"The Rainmaker. Every single year for as long as I can remember they brought the rain," said Melysa D’Amato of Middletown.

However, you wouldn’t know it based on Thursday's weather.

"This year they brought nice weather," D'Amato said.

The sun was shining and there wasn't a cloud in the sky.

"We’ve been here in practically every element there is but this is by far the best weather we’ve had in a long time," said Anthony Oakes of the Coleman Brothers Carnival.

The carnival has been around for over 100 years and in that time they’ve seen it all.

"I remember one year they had to leave. There’s a river back there and it flooded so they had to leave and they came back. And another year they brought the snow," D'Amato said.

The rides, games, and food come to Middletown in early April so it’s not typical to see temperatures quite this high, even on the nicest days.

"This is fantastic this is gorgeous what a great day great day to have fun," said Katt Dumas of Hartford.

Some are hoping that this means we could be in for a wild ride this upcoming summer.

"It’s gonna be a beautiful summer. We’re gonna have gorgeous weather, it’s gonna be a great summer," said Nicole Milardo of Middletown.

With a taste of it here already, plenty of people were taking advantage of the weather. A long line formed as soon as the fairgrounds opened.

With many schools on spring break, families were happy to find something to do.

"I came with my friend to enjoy her kids and watch her kids go on the rides, but my feet will stay planted," Milardo said.



"I took the time off he has spring break and we're out here. 85 degrees outside," said Maddy Robles of East Hartford.

It’s not over yet. Friday is expected to bring the same summerlike temps.

"So I’ll probably be heading down towards the beach," Milardo said.

The carnival will be in Middletown until Sunday, April 16.

