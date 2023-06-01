Tractor-trailer full of fruits, vegetables catches fire on I-91 in Middletown

Firefighters were called just after midnight to a working brake fire that extended to the trailer, which was loaded with fruits and vegetables.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The Westfield Fire Department responded to a tractor-trailer with produce inside that caught on fire on Interstate 91 north near Middletown overnight Friday.

Firefighters were called just after midnight to a working brake fire that extended to the trailer, which was loaded with fruits and vegetables.

The tractor-trailer was pulled over to the right shoulder as firefighters attacked the fire from the right lane.

The driver got out of the truck safely, and no injuries were reported.

Some fruit and vegetables spilled onto the road, and the produce inside the trailer appeared to be charred.

---

