Video shows Middletown man hurting puppy: police

The man was arrested and charged with animal cruelty and threatening.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn — Police have arrested a man who was seen in a video abusing a 14-week-old puppy and threatening to do worse if a woman didn't come to his house.

According to Middletown police, a woman came to headquarters just before 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, with a complaint of animal cruelty and domestic-related threatening. The woman said Michael Bolton, 28, was abusing his 14-week-old puppy and threatening to kill the dog if she didn’t come to his house.

Police said she turned over a video to Animal Control in which Bolton can be heard and seen in the video saying “You don’t believe me? I will f**k her up”. In the video, police said he can be seen repeatedly abusing a small puppy by hitting the animal in the head and grabbing her throat to force her onto the ground.

Animal Control and patrol officers went to Bolton’s home in Middletown to investigate. After they confirmed that he was the same person in the video, Bolton denied abusing the puppy and stated he was disciplining the dog earlier in the day. He also denied making threats to kill the animal.

Bolton was charged with animal cruelty and threatening in the second degree. He was held on a $50,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Animal Control took the dog from Bolton’s residence for treatment and her safety. Police did not release the video.

