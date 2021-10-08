x
Middlesex County

New York man faces several charges in connection with Essex double stabbing: police

Police said the suspect turned himself in after a warrant for his arrest was filed Monday.

ESSEX, Conn. — Editor's note: Video above originally aired Sept. 21.

An arrest has been made in a double stabbing that injured two people in Essex in September. 

State police said 24-year-old Ronald Brooks, of Staten Island, N.Y., surrendered to officials Thursday afternoon after an arrest warrant was filed Monday. 

The warrant charges Brooks with assault in the first degree, assault in the second degree, criminal attempt to commit assault in the first degree, and possession of a dangerous weapon. 

The incident happened Sept. 20 around 8:30 p.m. State police said the stabbing happened in the parking lot at a Best Way Sunoco on Saybrook Road. 

A 35-year-old man from East Hartford was stabbed in the chest and was treated at a hospital for serious injuries while a 33-year-old woman from Middletown was struck in the face. She was also treated and released from the hospital. 

Police said additional arrests not directly associated with the stabbing incident are expected. 

Credit: FOX61
Ronald Brooks of Staten Island, New York, is facing several charges in connection with a double stabbing in Essex last month.

---

