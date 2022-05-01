Non-profit makes bid on Deer Lake before deadline

The 255-acre property has been the source of controversy as the Boy Scouts put the land on the market.

KILLINGWORTH, Conn. — A non profit group placed an offer to purchase the former Boy Scout Camp at Deer Lake in Killingworth ahead of the May 1 deadline.

In a Facebook post, Pathfinders, Inc. said they have submitted an offer to the Connecticut Yankee Council of the Boy Scouts to buy Deer Lake and keep it from development.

The group said that over 700 donors from 29 states and three countries raised enough money in contributions, pledges, and loan offers to present a competitive offer to the Scouts.

"Pathfinders is enormously grateful to all who have come forward to donate and is confident that we will be able to raise further funds quickly to pay off the loans."

“Our main goal is to keep the land green,” said Ted Langevin, the President of Pathfinders Inc., who operates a day camp on the Deer Lake property.

The Deer Lake property is the subject of an open bidding process. On one side is Margaret Streicker. She’s a real estate developer, the CEO of Fortitude Capital and is also a former congressional candidate.

Gov. Ned Lamont said last week that the state is looking at the deal as well.

“We’d like to make an effort to see if working with the community we can save this for posterity and keep a camp going there. We’re running out of time. I think the Attorney General is talking to the Boy Scouts right now about the nature of the deal,” explained Lamont.

