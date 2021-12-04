x
Middlesex County

North Branford man seriously injured in head-on collision

The crash happened on Route 17 in Durham.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com

DURHAM, Conn — A North Branford man is in serious condition after police said the pick-up truck he was driving struck another car head-on Friday evening.

Officials said a Subaru Legacy was driving south on Route 17 just before Barbara Lane in Durham. The truck, driven by 49-year-old Stephen Wulff, was heading northbound. 

According to police, for an unknown reason, the truck crossed the line and entered the southbound lane of Route 17. The two vehicles collided head-on. 

The driver of the Subaru was taken to the hospital for evaluation of minor injuries. A passenger was evaluated at the scene and released by first responders.

Wulff was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital via LifeStar for serious injuries. 

Police ask if anyone has information regarding the crash to call State Police Troop F at (860) 399-2100.

