Alleged $100,000 fraud prevented by Old Saybrook car dealership, 4 arrests made

Police say they stopped an alleged stolen identity scam, and found a loaded handgun with high-capacity magazine and drugs in the suspects' vehicles.

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn — Four people have been arrested after a local car dealership apparently prevented a $100,000 fraud attempt in Old Saybrook on Friday, according to police.

Police said that the staff at Shoreline Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, on Middlesex Turnpike alerted police of a possible fraudulent transaction taking place on Friday afternoon.

The initial investigation revealed individuals posing as customers were using fraudulent government documents generated by stealing the identity of an out-of-state resident. Police said the fake customers left a cash deposit at the dealership and promised to come back. When they did, Old Saybrook Police were waiting.

The suspects arrived back at the dealership in two different vehicles at two different times, with one group waiting for the other. At 6:07 p.m., when everyone was at the dealership, Old Saybrook police converged, and despite the efforts of one to flee, police said they located, detained, and then arrested all suspects involved.

Police found a loaded handgun with a high-capacity magazine, a large number of narcotics including methamphetamine, ecstasy, and crack cocaine, as well as documents linking the four to identity theft, in their vehicles.

“We take our role to safeguard our customer’s information very seriously”, said Alex Castergini Jr, an owner of Shoreline CDJ. “We are here to be a part of the community which means we have a responsibility to help safeguard it”.

“When we noticed something was off, we immediately contacted the Old Saybrook Police”, said Kobe Tremblay also an owner of the dealership. “The only thing that comes above our dedication to our customers is the safety of the community we are proud to be part of”.

After this incident, the two have pledged to sponsor a fraud/identity theft prevention seminar to be led by Law Enforcement at the beginning of 2023.

“We will not tolerate this type of criminal activity in Old Saybrook”, said Michael A. Spera, Chief of Police for the Town of Old Saybrook. “This is a perfect example of a public/private partnership that helps safeguard our community”.

Justin Smith, 35, of Hartford, Peter Roman, 45, of Brooklyn, NY, Omar Pena, 40, of Kent, and Ross Glassman, 25, of West Hartford were the four individuals arrested and charged. Their information, charges, and bond amounts are listed below:



Smith was arrested and charged with:

• Larceny First Degree

• Forgery First Degree

• Identity Theft

• Illegal Use of a Credit Card

• Credit Card Theft

• Larceny in the Fourth Degree

• Possession of Narcotics – 2 counts

• Possession of Narcotics with the intent to sell - Counts

• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

• Conspiracy – 2 counts

• Criminal Possession of a Firearm

• Criminal Possession of Ammunition

• Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine

•Weapons in a Motor Vehicle

Smith is being held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in the

Middlesex Superior Court on January 10.

Roman was arrested and charged with:

• Felony Possession of Ammunition

• Possession of Narcotics – 2 counts

• Possession of Narcotics with the intent to sell – 2 counts

• Possession of a Controlled Substance

• Conspiracy -2 Counts

• Larceny Frist Degree

• Forgery First Degree

• Identify Theft – 3 Counts

• Illegal Use of a Credit Card

• Credit Card Theft – 3 Counts

• Larceny in the Fourth Degree

• Forgery Second degree – 4 Counts

An additional investigation concluded in a second arrest for Roman. As a result of this investigation he was charged with:

• 53a-130 Criminal Impersonation

• 53a-139 Forgery Second Degree

• 53a-167 Interfering

An additional investigation concluded in a third arrest for Peter Roman. As a result of

this investigation he was charged with:

• Fugitive from Justice

Peter Roman is being held on a $550,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in the

Middlesex Superior Court on January 10, 2023.

Pena was arrested and charged with:

• 53a-130 Criminal Impersonation

• 53a-139 Forgery Second degree

• 53a-167 Interfering

• 53a-122 Criminal Attempt to Commit Larceny Frist Degree

• 53a-48 Conspiracy – 2 Counts

• 21a-279 Possession of Narcotics – 2 counts

• 21a-277 Possession of Narcotics with the intent to sell – 2 counts

• 21a-267 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

• 53a-217 Criminal Possession of a Firearm

• 53a-217 Criminal Possession of Ammunition

• 53-202w Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine

• 29-38 Weapons in a Motor Vehicle

Omar Pena is being held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in the

Middlesex Superior Court on January 10, 2023.

Glasmann was arrested and charged with:

• 53a-122 Larceny Frist Degree

• 53a-48 Conspiracy -2 Counts

• 21a-279 Possession of Narcotics – 2 counts

• 21a-277 Possession of Narcotics with the intent to sell -2 counts

• 21a-267 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

• 53-202w Possession of a High Capacity Magazine

• 29-38 Weapons in a Motor Vehicle

Ross Glasmann is being held on a $125,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in the

Middlesex Superior Court on January 10, 2023.

This criminal Investigation remains active.

