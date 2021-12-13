Hartford man charged after driving on the wrong side of I-95

Police received several calls Sunday afternoon reporting the man's erratic driving. No one was injured in the incident.

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. — A Hartford man is facing several charges after state police said he was reportedly driving on the wrong side of Interstate 95 in Old Saybrook Sunday afternoon.

Troopers said they received multiple 911 calls around 12:30 p.m., reporting a red Chevrolet SUV that was driving on I-95 north in the area of exit 57 erratically.

According to officials, the callers stated that the SUV was driving in the median and nearly struck the center concrete barrier several times.

About 20 minutes later, police received another six 911 calls reporting the same SUV driving the wrong way on I-95 north by exit 66.

Troopers found the SUV a short time later on the exit 66 off-ramp.

The driver, 25-year-old Cesar Leon, was seen outside of the SUV urinating on a guardrail, according to police.

Leon was issued a series of field sobriety tests, which he failed, police said. He was placed under arrest.

Leon was charged with driving the wrong way on a divided highway, improper entry/exit of limited access highway, illegal operation of a motor vehicle without a license, driving under the influence, and reckless endangerment in the first degree.

He was held on a $25,000 bond.

