x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Old Saybrook

Old Saybrook police search for man after vehicle found

Police found the vehicle on Essex Road on Saturday evening and the driver is believed to be Robert Lagno, 64, of Old Saybrook.
Credit: Old Saybrook PD

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. — An Old Saybrook man is missing after police found his abandoned vehicle on Saturday evening.

Old Saybrook police said they were dispatched at 3:15 p.m. for a one-car accident, which was a vehicle in a group of trees on Essex Road. When the police got there they didn't find a driver.

The driver is believed to be Robert Lagno, 64, of Old Saybrook.  

Old Saybrook Police conducted a K9 Track, with the assistance of the Waterford Police Department K9 Unit, with no success. Police also checked his home and surrounding area.  

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

Credit: Old Saybrook PD

Police said that no one has heard from him, he does not have his phone with him, and they're worried, especially with the cold temperatures, if he is on foot and injured somewhere. 

Anyone having any information about the whereabouts of Lago is asked to contact the Old Saybrook Police Department at 860-395-3142. 

Related Articles

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

More Videos

In Other News

Officials investigating hazmat situation with dangerous chemicals in Old Saybrook: Sources

Before You Leave, Check This Out