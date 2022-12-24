Old Saybrook police search for man after vehicle found

Police found the vehicle on Essex Road on Saturday evening and the driver is believed to be Robert Lagno, 64, of Old Saybrook.

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. — An Old Saybrook man is missing after police found his abandoned vehicle on Saturday evening.

Old Saybrook police said they were dispatched at 3:15 p.m. for a one-car accident, which was a vehicle in a group of trees on Essex Road. When the police got there they didn't find a driver.

The driver is believed to be Robert Lagno, 64, of Old Saybrook.

Old Saybrook Police conducted a K9 Track, with the assistance of the Waterford Police Department K9 Unit, with no success. Police also checked his home and surrounding area.

Police said that no one has heard from him, he does not have his phone with him, and they're worried, especially with the cold temperatures, if he is on foot and injured somewhere.

Anyone having any information about the whereabouts of Lago is asked to contact the Old Saybrook Police Department at 860-395-3142.

