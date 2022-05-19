Officials investigating hazmat situation with dangerous chemicals in Old Saybrook: Sources

Sources tell FOX61 the investigation is centered around the LabDIRECT LLC building, a biochemical supplier.

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. — An investigation is underway at an industrial area in Old Saybrook.

Both Old Saybrook officers and state police troopers have responded to the area, and state police explosive investigation units were also spotted at the scene.

The center of the investigation is on Center Road West at LabDIRECT LLC. Sources say the investigation is hazmat in nature and was prompted by mixing and synthesizing dangerous chemicals. Sources also said that some of the chemicals at the building are explosive in nature.

Officials have been on the scene since 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

At this time it's unknown what prompted the incident but Old Saybrook police said there is no threat to the public.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is expected at the scene sometime this morning.

This is a developing story.

