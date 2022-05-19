x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Old Saybrook

Officials investigating hazmat situation with dangerous chemicals in Old Saybrook: Sources

Sources tell FOX61 the investigation is centered around the LabDIRECT LLC building, a biochemical supplier.

More Videos

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. — An investigation is underway at an industrial area in Old Saybrook

Both Old Saybrook officers and state police troopers have responded to the area, and state police explosive investigation units were also spotted at the scene.

The center of the investigation is on Center Road West at LabDIRECT LLC. Sources say the investigation is hazmat in nature and was prompted by mixing and synthesizing dangerous chemicals. Sources also said that some of the chemicals at the building are explosive in nature. 

Officials have been on the scene since 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines 

At this time it's unknown what prompted the incident but Old Saybrook police said there is no threat to the public.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is expected at the scene sometime this morning.

This is a developing story.

RELATED: New Britain firefighter's death leads to discovery of drug ring in department

RELATED: Suspect arrested in connection to Ansonia homicide

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.  

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com 

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM 