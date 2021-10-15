Silver Alert issued for 3-year-old from Old Saybrook

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old missing out of Old Saybrook.
Police said Austin Freytag was last seen on October 13 and is believed to be in the company of his mother, 46-year-old Elizabeth Freytag.
Austin is described as white with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands at 3 feet 5 inches and weighs about 45 pounds.
Elizabeth was last seen driving a gray, 2018 Ford Explorer, with CT registration. The license plate reads as AJ 68938.
Austin was last seen wearing glasses and a red and gray shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call Old Saybrook police at 860-395-3142.
