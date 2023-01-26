1 dead following Westbrook motel fire

The fire broke out at the Cabins Motel located on Boston Post Road. The road is closed in the area.

WESTBROOK, Conn. — Fire officials report one person is dead after a fire early Thursday morning in Westbrook.

The fire broke out at the Cabins Motel, located on the 1800 block of Boston Post Road.

Boston Post Road was closed in the area of Old Kelsey Point Road due to the firefight and investigation but has since been reopened.



Old Saybrook fire crews are assisting with the blaze.

Officials have not identified the victim, and it's unknown how they died at this time.

This is a developing story.

