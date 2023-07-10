Pumpkintown USA: An East Hampton tradition continues for families

The weather so far this season has proved formidable, but visitors are still seeking Pumpkintown out, the owner said.

EAST HAMPTON, Conn — Pumpkintown USA has become a notable destination during the Halloween season. The more than half-century-old family business creates pumpkin characters that are spread out across 90 acres. Visitors can drive through a mile-long trail to see the Pumpkin Village, with pumpkin characters at every turn.

The weather so far this season has proved formidable, but visitors are still seeking Pumpkintown out, said second-generation owner Dan Peszynski.

“It has been a little challenging with the weather but so far so good with a few exceptions, a few rainy Saturdays but we’ve been getting by,” Peszynski said.

The October tradition of the Pumpkintown Village remains strong in East Hampton, according to Peszynski.

“We have families coming to Pumpkintown as kids and now they are bringing their kids so it’s definitely generational, it’s nostalgic,” he said.

Isabella Peszynski, Dan’s 21-year-old daughter, has joined the family business and is in charge of making the coveted cider donuts that have been a crowd-pleaser for years.

“This is the busiest time of the year, especially with this upcoming weekend," Isabella Peszynski said. "Saturday, Sunday, and Monday last year [2022] I think we made over 10,000 donuts in like the three days.”

Dan Peszynski also owns the farm stand and hardware store on the premises called “Paul & Sandy’s Too.”

“You get these cooler days and people want to come out and visit the local farms and Pumpkintown is a great destination for that for sure,” he added.

This season, Pumpkintown USA is open seven days a week through Halloween. To find out more, click here.

