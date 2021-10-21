After the pitfalls of 2020, Pumpkintown USA’s autumn tradition returns

"It's October and we are very busy."

EAST HAMPTON, Conn. — “It’s October and we are so busy,” said Pumpkintown USA owner Dan Peszynski.

It’s supposed to be that way at the 50-year-old country store and attraction in East Hampton.

After enduring 2020 where Pumpkintown was forced to close off the centerpiece of their property – the Pumpkin Village – due to COVID-19 restrictions, this season the village is back and so is the optimism.

“The excitement this year, people coming out, they’ve been cooped up for a year, or a year and a half and they just want to experience some good family fall fun,” Peszynski said.

Cider flows and donuts continue to sell for the family business as more people have begun to come back out and enjoy the tradition at Pumpkintown.

"Like most businesses, dealing with COVID was such a tough circumstance and, like any good business, we adapted to the situation,” Peszynski said.

Karen Clark, Peszynski’s sister and another owner of Pumpkintown, said the rewarding part of being able to reopen is welcoming the children back for some pumpkin fun.

“The best part is the smiles on the kids’ faces when they’re actually able to have some sense of normalcy through all of this craziness – that’s the best part,” she said.

The 90-acre property also offers a ride through the woods where pumpkin characters are set up as visitors drive by.

“It just gives us great feelings to see those parents and kids coming back and experiencing what we experienced with Pumpkintown when we were growing up,” Peszynski added.

Pumpkintown USA ends its run for this season, fittingly, on Sunday, October 31st. To find out more, click here.

