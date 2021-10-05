State police seek suspect after Durham Fair volunteer injured by thrown rock

Police said the volunteer was struck on Sept. 26 in the afternoon as they were working the monster truck event.

State police are looking for a suspect they said threw a rock at a Durham Fair volunteer, striking him in the ankle.

Police said the incident happened Sept. 26 around 2 p.m. while the volunteer worked the monster truck event.

For an unknown reason, the rock was thrown at the volunteer, striking them in the calf/ankle area, according to police.

The volunteer had received medical attention at the time due to swelling. However, during the week, the injury became more serious where the volunteer sought additional medication attention.

According to police, the area struck by the rock was then examined via X-ray. It showed trauma to the area and the volunteer was fitted with a boot.

Police are now looking to identify anyone who may have been involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Durham Resident State Trooper TFC Morello at 860-399-2100.

