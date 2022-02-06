State police issue summons to teen for alleged involvement in writing hate message on Deep River sign

Letters from a message about the local Memorial Day parade appeared to have been switched up to write: ‘Trump 2024,’ followed by two derogatory words.

DEEP RIVER, Conn. — Editor's note: Video above originally aired June 2.

A 17-year-old was issued a summons for their alleged involvement in assembling a hateful message on a signboard in Deep River, state police said Thursday.

The teen was issued the summons Wednesday, charging them with breach of peace and ridicule on account creed, religion, color, denomination, nationality, or race.

State police conducted a "lengthy investigation" and used forensic evidence, video footage, and witness interviews to figure out exactly what happened.

On the morning of June 1, state troopers got a report of a vulgar, racist message posted on the sign board at Devitt Field.

Letters from a message about the local Memorial Day parade appeared to have been switched up to write: ‘Trump 2024,’ followed by two derogatory words.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Racist message left on Deep River town sign under investigation

Locals told FOX61 in June they felt "outrage and discouragement" from "this sort of hate speech."

At the time, the town said plans were in the works to help the community move forward from this incident.

