Car tickets for Essex Steam Train's North Pole Express sell out in minutes

Individual ticket sales will go live online Wednesday at 9 a.m.

ESSEX, Conn. — The Essex Steam Train's annual North Pole Express rides sold out on day one moments after online ticket sales went live Tuesday morning.

Tuesday's sales were for full, half, and quarter car reservations, and individual ticket sales will go live online at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Tickets can be purchased here, and click the red box that says "buy tickets."

About five minutes after Tuesday's ticket launch, the only packages that were left available for select days were for reserving an entire car, containing 64 seats. These went for around $3,200- $4,000.

Individual tickets go for $50 per coach seat and $80 per first-class seat on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Coach seats are $60 and First class seats are $90 from Friday through Sunday.

The North Pole Express rolls for six weeks during the holiday season, from mid-November to Dec. 23, Wednesday through Sunday.

The 90-minute journey includes sing-a-longs, hot chocolate, and sugar cookies, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, and a performance of "The Night Before Christmas." Children are invited to wear their favorite warm pajamas.

The tickets are first come, first served, and all sales are final. The Essex Steam Train does not offer refunds, exchanges, or credits for the North Pole Express.

Sales are online only, and questions will only addressed via email at northpole@essexsteamtrain.com.

For a step-by-step guide on buying tickets for the North Pole Express, click here.

