Travelers Championship tournament over a week away

The Travelers Championship is expected to look much like it did in 2018 and 2019.

CROMWELL, Conn. — No more major restrictions, no more capping fan capacity -- after two years of pandemic hurdles -- the Travelers Championship is expected to look much like it did in 2018 and 2019.

“It feels normal, “normal” is a good word now,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube.

The past two years presented monumental challenges for the staff and organizers at the TPC River Highlands as COVID-19 protocols were the main focus – all the while they were working to cater to the top golfers in the world and raising millions for charitable causes.

For 2022, Grube says, there is a lot of look forward to.

"This facility can fit so many spectators and so many fans -- we’re really lucky to have this golf course and when you fill this golf course up it the noise and the energy – the players feed off of it and they love it.”

The pros take the tees on June 23 but director of course maintenance operations Jeff Reich’s work is in full swing now.

Reich is joined by 30 on his team and another 50 volunteers for the week of the Travelers Championship.

“Each year provides it’s own set of challenges but it’s fun,” Reich said. “I think it’s (the golf course) in great shape, you know the greens, tees, and fairways are right where we want them.”

Grube said he most looks ahead to raising more money for charities and having the community gather together at the TPC.

“You set the stage for the best players in the world and then really cool things happen,” said Grube.

