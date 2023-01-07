1 dead in Westbrook crash on I-95

The car went airborne and landed overturned on the Exit 65 off-ramp, according to state police.

WESTBROOK, Conn. — A Rhode Island man has died after his car went airborne off Interstate 95 and landed on the off-ramp.

State police responded to the one-car crash in Westbrook at 4:09 a.m. Saturday.

A Ford Taurus was traveling North on I-95 near Exit 65 when it went off the roadway and struck the exit sign.

The driver, identified as Ross Fielding of East Greenwich, R.I., was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he later died from injuries. He turned 35 on Wednesday.

The roadway was closed for several hours Saturday morning and has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Tpr. Barrera #1058, at Troop F, at 860-399-2100 or through e-mail at daniel.barrera@ct.gov.

