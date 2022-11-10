'What the Duck' display lands in Downtown Middletown and beyond

The goPINK initiative brings creativity to help breast cancer awareness and research causes.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — There are 50 of them all around the Middletown area; wooden art-deco duck cutouts with designs that go well beyond their appearances

"What the Duck" has hit the streets in a collaboration project between the City of Middletown, the Downtown Business District, The Middlesex Chamber of Commerce, Middlesex Health Center, and the goPINK initiative.

“It’s decorated ducks all around Middletown," Ellie Gagnon, the co-founder of goPINK. "They’re decorated by local businesses, individuals, schools, lots of participants.”

There are now giant wooden ducks decked out as police officers, pizza makers, Halloween monsters, and one duck in holiday garb -- just to name a few.

Gagnon added that the money raised from the “What the Duck” project will support local cancer patients with things like integrative medicine.

“Integrative medicine is a portion of treatment usually not covered by insurance,” Gagnon said.

Director of Development at Middlesex Health Sarah Moore said, for a first try, they have been pleased with all that the duck project has brought.

“We are overwhelmed by the 50 businesses who signed up to do 'What the Duck' and their creativity is shining. It’s all to benefit cancer patients and to raise awareness during Breast Cancer Awareness Month,” Moore said.

Since its inception 13 years ago, goPINK estimates they have raised over $330,000 and helped around 1,800 cancer patients in the Middletown area. Moore said that “What the Duck” is just another way to add to that total.

“It’s just wonderful to see the outpouring of support and the enthusiasm to support our Cancer patients here at home,” she said.

The goPINK fundraiser continues as does voting for your favorite “What the Duck” character, with voting ending on Oct. 28.

To find out more, click here.

