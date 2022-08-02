World War II Mortar shells were found in a Connecticut town

The Middletown Police Department contacted Connecticut State Police requesting their Emergency Service Unit to respond with their “Bomb Squad.”

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A local man found three mortar shells in the Mattabasset River in Middletown Tuesday morning.

At around 9:50 a.m., Officers responded to an address in Middletown after a man said he found three mortar shells while magnet fishing. Police said he brought the three shells back to his home and called the Middletown Police Department.

The Middletown Police Department contacted Connecticut State Police requesting their Emergency Service Unit to respond with their “Bomb Squad” which in turn responded with the United States Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal team.

The shells turned out to be 81mm mortars dating back to the WWII era. The Air Force took the three shells to dispose of them.

Authorities checked the area of the river where the shells were recovered, but no other mortar shells or potential explosives were found.

Police said there is no safety risk to the public at this time.

