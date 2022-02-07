Middlesex Health to allow visitors for patients

Decreased Connecticut COVID-19 rates have allowed them to loosen their visitor policy.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Middlesex Health will be loosening its visitor policy to allow one visitor at a time for patients.

This is due to the decrease in COVID-19 that Connecticut has seen in recent weeks.

This policy will go into effect across all Middlesex locations including Middlesex Hospital.

Patients who have respiratory precautions will not be allowed visitors unless they qualify for an exception.

All visitors must continue to wear face masks at all times throughout all areas of the buildings and will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms on arrival.

One visitor can accompany Middlesex Health's Emergency Department patients 24 hours a day, seven days a week. This goes for the pregnancy and birth center patients in addition to their primary support person.

For more information about Middlesex Health’s revised visitor policy, visit MiddlesexHealth.org/visitorpolicy.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

----

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.