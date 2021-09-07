Middletown drivers learn a lesson about water on the road

The best advice is always to go around

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Don Comb’s morning started with a pet problem.

“We had to take the dog to the vet, We couldn’t change the appointment because the vet office was booked, So we went, we left the house 9:40 and it wasn’t bad.”

And it ended with major car trouble as he headed home on Nejako Road in Middletown.

Comb said, “All of the sudden there were flash floods everywhere, I had three different routes I tried to get back to my house, This one looked like the best one I thought I had it made I thought I was clear until I hit this one spot, And the further I got, the deeper in got And the car floated out.”

Water was everywhere on nearby Washington Street too.

Gene Ciesnik, of Midas in Middletown, said, “It looks like a small river, The cars shouldn’t be boats and they should slow down. They are traveling way too fast for the conditions.”

The team of mechanics spent the morning watching one car after another speed right past their shop.

Ted Theriault, of Middletown said, "The highway you couldn’t go more than 45 or 50 because of the rain and the water collecting on the roads. And the back roads are even worse than the highways."

Don hopes other drivers don’t have to live through the same trouble to learn the lesson he did watching his car flood out just steps from home.

Comb said, “If you see water don’t try going through it because it might look like you can make it, But you never know.”

Even after we saw a number of cars get stuck in the water here, A third vehicle tried to drive right on through, and got stuck itself.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.