18-year-old killed in Middletown crash; 2 others injured

Police said the car veered off the road, struck a tree, and flipped.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — An 18-year-old from Middletown is dead following a one-car crash on Route 9 Tuesday night.

Police said that Amil Phillip was driving with two passengers in the car on Route 9 north. Phillip for an unknown reason veered from the left lane to the righthand shoulder between exits 11 and 12, police said.

The car then drove onto the grass and struck a tree, flipping the car over and coming to rest on its side.

Phillip was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers, both also 18 years old, were seriously injured but police said their injuries were not life-threatening. They were taken to Hartford Hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.





