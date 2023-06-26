2 firefighters injured in 3-alarm Middletown fire

The fire broke out Sunday at a machine shop on Liberty Street. The blaze was deemed a 3-alarm fire, causing nearby departments to help the fight.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Two firefighters were injured after a large fire broke out in Middletown over the weekend.

Officials said the fire sparked Sunday afternoon at a machine shop on Liberty Street. The blaze grew into a three-alarm firefight, and crews from Meriden, Portland, South Fire District, and Westfield Fire departments responded, with Cromwell and Westfield fire crews providing station coverage.

The companies that first arrived at the scene kept the fire from extending outward; however, a nearby home was damaged by the flames, displacing seven adults and a child.

The Red Cross is assisting them, officials said.

Two Middletown firefighters were also injured, according to officials, with one knee injury and one shoulder injury.

Both were treated and released by medical teams. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, but officials say the fire seems accidental.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.