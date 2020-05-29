2-alarm fire in Middletown sends 4 people to hospital

Lifestar was initially called but could not fly due to weather conditions

Middletown fire officials say four people were taken to the hospital following a 2-alarm fire on Saybrook Road.

The fire broke out sometime around 7 a.m.

Officials said that four people from the scene were taken to Middlesex Hospital and Hartford Hospital. No children were reported to be taken to the hospital. At this time the condition of the victims is not known.

Lifestar was called to the scene but was unable to fly due to weather conditions.

According to officials, there were reports that neighbors had gone into the home to help the people inside.

The fire reportedly took a while to knockdown due to the rural area the home is located in and the lack of a hydrant nearby. Mutual aid came from the Durham, Middlefield, Haddam, Deep River, and Killingworth fire departments.