Middletown, Hamden vets get special thank you

Free home repairs, made possible by House of Heroes Connecticut.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Two local veterans in Middletown and Hamden received a special thank you this weekend in the form of free home repairs, made possible by House of Heroes Connecticut.

One of those veterans was 91-year-old Henry Wilmanski, who served in the Navy from 1951 to 1954 during the Korean War. Volunteers swarmed his house Saturday to perform gutter cleaning, soffit painting and install new deck railings.

"It blew me away. I said to them, I was just trying to do very simple things. Now, they're involved in everything. Drainage and all this, so I was really surprised they did more than I expected," said Wilmanski.

Volunteers also visited Navy veteran Robert Johnson's house in Hamden, where work there included deck repairs and staining, new handrails and minor yard work.

"Many of our veterans say to us we've never been thanked before and they're so thankful for the team we're able to bring to them," said Carol May, the House of Heroes Connecticut Executive Director.

House of Heroes Connecticut performs one-day, no-cost home repairs for veterans or their surviving spouses who are disabled, living on a fixed income, or facing other physical OR financial challenges.

"Today's house number 154. We're also doing a house in Hamden, so we'll have completed 155 veterans' homes by the end of today," said May.

It's an effort made possible by sponsors and volunteers. Saturday's projects were done in partnership with Sikorsky, Home Depot and students from Quinnipiac University.

"I always respect veterans, so that was one facet of it. The other facet is beyond all the service Henry's done and all that he's given back, he's also at heart an optimist, a family man. He's everything you hope to be when you grow up," said Todd Belotti, a volunteer and student at Quinnipiac.

As one generation gives thanks, another is doing the same.

"I can't thank them enough. For a 91-year-old guy, not too mobile, and not being able to do anything any more, this is a tremendous help. I can't believe it," said Wilmanski.

Eligible veterans can apply for assistance from House of Heroes Connecticut.

Angelo Bavaro is an anchor and reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at abavaro@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.