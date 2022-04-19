Middletown home engulfed in flames Monday night

The home was located 2000 ft. off the roadway where no fire hydrants were nearby.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Monday night, the Westfield fire department was alerted of a fire on Old Road drive in Middletown.

Westfield Tanker 4 and Middlefield Tanker 5 arrived quickly and immediately supplied water to Westfield's Engine 2. Middlefield Engine 3 laid out about 1,800’ of 5” hose and relay pumped in order to get water the extended distance from the street to the fire scene.

The large fire required massive quantities of water, tankers from the area and a tanker task force filled a fire hydrant about two miles away and shuttled water to dump tanks at the end of the road to supply the trucks at the scene.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

