x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Middletown home engulfed in flames Monday night

The home was located 2000 ft. off the roadway where no fire hydrants were nearby.
Credit: Westfield Fire Department

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Monday night, the Westfield fire department was alerted of a fire on Old Road drive in Middletown

The home was located 2000 ft. off the roadway where no fire hydrants were nearby. 

Westfield Tanker 4 and Middlefield Tanker 5 arrived quickly and immediately supplied water to Westfield's Engine 2. Middlefield Engine 3 laid out about 1,800’ of 5” hose and relay pumped in order to get water the extended distance from the street to the fire scene.  

Middletown home hit by fire

1 / 3
Westfield Fire Department

The large fire required massive quantities of water, tankers from the area and a tanker task force filled a fire hydrant about two miles away and shuttled water to dump tanks at the end of the road to supply the trucks at the scene. 

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

RELATED: Multi-story apartment building on fire in Hartford

RELATED: Still no arrests in murder of a New Haven teen seven years ago

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

More Videos

In Other News

Lamont updates green progress in state government, recognizes agencies contributing to success