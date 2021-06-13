Middletown house damaged in fire

Residents had minor injuries, 3 pet dogs died in the fire

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A home in Middletown was damaged by fire early Saturday morning, leaving some of the residents with minor injuries and three of the five dogs in the home dead.

Officials said they were called to 404 Higby Road for a structure fire at 4:27 a.m. Mutual aid from Middlefield and Cromwell were also called in. The bulk of the fire was extinguished by 6:00 a.m.

Officials said due to the construction of the home, and the fire load among the large amount of personal items, additional efforts were required to put out the fire.

Officials said, "As a result of the fire, five adults and two children were displaced. Minor injuries to a few of the adults were treated at the scene and nobody was transported to the hospital. The American Red Cross is providing temporary residential assistance and funds for immediate needs of the family. Friends of the family have established a GoFundMe page to support the family’s longer-term needs. Unfortunately, three of five family pet dogs succumbed to the smoke and fire. The other two dogs were rescued and treated by fire personnel at the scene before being returned to the family."

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.