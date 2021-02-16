Middletown man facing several charges after allegedly assaulting infant

CCMC physicians reviewed for potential trauma to internal organs, brain and spine.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A man is behind bars Tuesday after allegedly assaulting an infant.

According to a release, Luis Gabriel Krom was prohibited from having unsupervised contact with the 2-month-old victim.

However, while in such contact, the infant sustained many serious external and internal injuries.

The victim was admitted to the Connecticut Children's, where she was treated in both the emergency room and then the intensive care unit.

Police revealed that medical scans discovered markings in the infant's neck area that were characteristic of strangulation. She also suffered scratches and bruising on the face and ankles, injuries in the mouth and throat, and a brain bleed as a result of the trauma.

CCMC physicians reviewed for potential trauma to internal organs, brain, and spine.

According to police, this was Krom's second incident involving the assault of an infant. He was convicted in 2017 and served time in the state DOC for assaulting a one-month-old strapped into a car seat.

Krom was charged with the following:

1st degree Assault

2nd degree Assault

Risk of Injury to a minor

1st-degree Reckless Endangerment

2nd-degree Strangulation