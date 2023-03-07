Crosswalks have a new meaning when Middletown man gets creative

The latest art installation honors Veterans and was completed just in time for the 4th of July.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Middletown native is using crosswalk murals to give more meaning and abundance to the downtown area.

“I was proud to be a veteran and I always will be,” said Tom Goglia.

For people like Vietnam Veteran, Tom Goglia, the Fourth of July means more than fireworks, cook-outs, and parades.

For him, Independence Day is something he holds close to his heart.

“These here are rockets they sent in on us every night,” said Goglia.

This Fourth of July, the city of Middletown is honoring local veterans like him with an art installation, painted by a hometown artist.

“A bunch of guys all our veterans in Middletown push for it,” said Goglia.

Middletown Native and artist, Kendall Soliwoda worked with local veterans about their vision of this mural that was revealed over the weekend.

“They actually all met together and came up with different designs and we curated through all the different designs,” said Soliwoda.

Goglia played a key role in helping design the mural. He says they wanted to have it finished before the fourth.

“He was dedicated to get it done and we're so happy,” said Goglia.

Soliwoda said it took them four days in total to finish.

“The veterans, they dedicate so much to our communities. From the time that they served literally. So even today, bringing us literally Street project street art projects like these and maintaining our flags. Anytime talking in schools. They have such a big impact and it's important to recognize that,” said Soliwoda.

Usually, when you see murals, they are on the wall, but this one is across a crosswalk.

The words welcome are painted in red, white, and blue to greet those entering Middletown’s iconic Main Street.

“It’s nice to do things that you see the Veterans have support all year round,” said Goglia.

It’s a vibrant, yet subtle dedication to the Veterans.

“I think it speaks volumes to what Middletown is trying to do. They're always so open to new ideas and input from their community. And when the community expresses that they'd like projects like this, they truly listen. And it provides such a great opportunity for artists like me who love doing these types of projects,” said Soliwoda.

