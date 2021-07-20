Wandering Middletown toddler's parents found: police

Officials said the toddler was found on East Street in the area of Town Colony Drive around 4 a.m.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The Middletown Police Department says the parents of a toddler found wandering outside this morning have been found.

Police said a driver saw the child on East Street in the area of Town Colony Drive around 4 a.m. Officers and EMTs responded to the scene shortly thereafter.

The department had posted on Facebook earlier this morning asking for the public's help in identifying the 4-year-old.

The child was taken in by police and was brought to a hospital where she was safe, however, police said she was not giving them her name and not talking much. Police said the child appeared uninjured and well cared for, and wasn't crying. Officials on the scene described the child as 'very calm'.

An investigation is underway as to how the child got out of the house. At this time it's unknown if any charges will be filed.

Police are expected to release additional details later today.

