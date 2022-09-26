Middletown Police Department raising money for officer battling brain cancer

Matt Silvestrini, father and husband, has dedicated his life to serving others.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The Middletown Police Department announced in a Facebook post on Monday that they will be raising money for a police officer that is battling brain cancer.

The police department said Matt Silvestrini is battling aggressive brain cancer that has no cure.

According to the Facebook post, Silvestrini has dedicated his life to serving others. He is a Veteran of the United States Army, where he served two tours in Iraq. He also served as a City of New Haven police officer before he transferred to Middletown Police Department in 2012.

Silvestrini is also a member of the Emergency Response Team, Firearms Unit, and an instructor at the Middletown Police Department.

Silvestrini is a husband and a father to two children.

"The most important part about Matt, is his dedication to family. He is a proud husband and father of two beautiful children. If he isn’t at work he is with them, or doing some type of outdoor physical activity, or both," said the Middletown Police Department Facebook post.

🚨Officer Needs Assistance 🚨 The Middletown Police Department is reaching out to the community for support.... Posted by Middletown Police Department -Connecticut on Monday, September 26, 2022

The family has set up a GoFundMe in his name.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

