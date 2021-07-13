Middletown police arrest woman in connection with fraud scheme

Police say July 9 incident, preceding the arrest, is an example of a common telephone scam

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Middletown Police investigated a case of telephone fraud on July 9, which led to the arrest of Emely Guzman-Hernandez.

Guzman-Hernandez was arrested and charged with Criminal Attempt to Commit Larceny in the second degree and Conspiracy to Commit Larceny in the second degree. She was held on a $150,000 surety bond.

Police believe the public should be aware of the events leading up to this arrest to prevent incidents like this from occurring in the future.

On July 9, Middletown Police received a call from a local resident to report a fraud incident.

The resident had received a call from a male party who identified himself as “Public Defender Sandburg.” The caller told the resident that her nephew had been arrested after a car accident and that he was being held at the Cheshire Police Department.

Police said the resident was allowed to speak with someone who claimed to be the “nephew,” but the male caller said the “nephew” sounded different because of the accident.

The “nephew” then told the resident that “Public Defender Sandburg” could be trusted, but that he needed $9,500 to get bailed out.

The resident was given a phone number for “Public Defender Sandburg’s” office, but when she called back, she was directed to call a different number for his private line.

After a second call, “Public Defender Sandburg” told the resident that the judge agreed to handle her nephew’s case that day as a first-time offender to keep his record clean, but he still needed the $9,500 in cash to get him out of jail.

Police said the resident was then told that the court would not see her directly, but she could give the cash to a bondsman that would come to her residence. She was instructed to place the cash in a bubble protected envelope.

The resident was also told that her nephew needed a new t-shirt, because he was injured in the accident and his shirt was bloody.

Police said the resident withdrew the $9,500 from the bank, purchased a bubble protected envelope, and placed the cash and a t-shirt in the envelope as instructed.

Shortly after, a vehicle arrived at her home and a Hispanic female exited the car. She approached the resident and took the envelope.

At this point, the resident began to suspect the interaction was a scam, so she contacted family members who confirmed that her nephew was not in custody or in danger. The resident then called the Middletown Police.

While the police were on scene, the resident received another call stating that her nephew needed more money to get out of jail. The resident called the numbers back she had from the earlier encounter and the same “Public Defender” told her that her nephew needed an additional $18,000.

The resident and the “Public Defender” then negotiated the cost to $10,000, and she was instructed to place the cash in an envelope and label it “First Offender Program”.

Later, a different vehicle pulled into the driveway and a different Hispanic female exited.

Middletown officers on scene quickly detained the female at the residence and identified her by her passport as Emely Guzman-Hernandez. The police said they then learned that Guzman-Hernandez came from Hartford.

Guzman-Hernandez told police that she received a call from a friend who needed a “favor” in picking up money “from his aunt’s house” in Middletown.

Guzman-Hernandez then got a ride to Middletown where she was arrested and later charged.

The Middletown Police ask to public to stay vigilant and be aware of common fraud tactics.

Middletown police say this kind of telephone fraud can involve an intricate network of people and typically involves targeting the elderly with the intent to take money from them.

They advise residents who receive calls from someone outside their family claiming a loved one is incarcerated to first determine which police department he/she is allegedly being detained at and contact that agency directly. Local Police departments will then confirm whether someone by that name is in their custody.